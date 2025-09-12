Liam Hemsworth finally engaged to longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth is finally engaged to his longtime girlfriend and model Gabriella Brooks after Miley Cyrus divorce.

On September 12, Brooks took to Instagram and posted a series of adorable photos of the couple, confirming their engagement after six years of dating.

In the first black-and-white picture, the couple could be seen cuddling up close as the actor sported a satisfied grin.

In another slide, Brooks was seen flashing a diamond ring, confirming engagement rumours with Hemsworth.

Interestingly, the post has received lots of love and wishes from Brooks friends, family and fans in the comment section.

One wrote, “So thrilled for you and Liam! Congratulations, here’s to a fabulous life shared together.”

Another remarked, “'Yes! Engagement gainz… Massive congratulations to you and the big rig.”

“Congratulations! You both deserve this stage in life,” said a third fan.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple always have kept their relationship private.

Hemsworth found love again with Brooks in late 2019 after his separation from Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star reportedly confirmed his split with the Flowers crooner in August 2019, with the couple finalising their divorce in January 2020.

Reflecting on Hemsworth’s relationship with Brooks, a source previously told US Weekly that the relationship with the model hit differently than his romance with ex-wife Cyrus.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” said an insider at the time.

The source added, “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley.”