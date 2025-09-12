Family files $4.6M lawsuit against resort after little daughter crashed by skier

An Oregon family has initiated a $4.6 million legal action against Hoodoo Ski Area resort after their 4-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries when an adult skier landed on her in the resort's terrain park.

The incident happened on March 7, 2025 which left the child with multiple fractures and torn ligaments, including a broken femur, radial fracture, and partially torn Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The lawsuit, filed in Linn County on September 3, 2025 claims the resort created dangerous conditions by removing safety ropes that previously separated beginner slopes from the advanced terrain park.

The young victim, described as an experienced skier with over 30 days on slopes, had fallen while attempting a jump and was attempting to refit her ski when an unfamiliar skier launched from the downhill run and struck her.

The family alleges Hoodoo failed to provide adequate safety barriers, warning signs, or park design preventing unintended entry into the terrain area. The resort has not publicly commented on the ongoing litigation.

The wounded child continues suffering pain, disability, disfigurement and scarring according to court documents, with permanent impacts on her quality of life.

The affected family are not pursuing action against the skier, noting the individual was unfamiliar with the resort layout.