Toyota, Lexus, Subaru recall nearly 100,000 vehicles over defroster failure risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a recall notice for Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing on account of a faulty defroster system that led to recalling over 100,000 vehicles.

The faulty defroster system can reduce driver visibility and increase the risk of crash, significantly posing a threat to the safety of people.

The recall includes three electric crossovers of the 2023-2025 model year; the Toyota bZ4X, the Lexus RZ and the Subaru Solterra.

The problem is caused by a software error in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC).

The electrical compressor may fail due to the fault that would initiate a failsafe mode that would make the windshield defroster and defogger useless.

A dashboard warning of an EV System Malfunction is also possible in some circumstances.

Failure to clear the windshield of the condensation or frost is a major safety risk as it hinders the visibility of the driver along the road.

To address the problem, dealers are going to update the HVAC control software at no cost. They will also check the electrical compressor and replace it, in case it is required.

The letters of notification to the owners are to be mailed by October 20, 2025.

Owners may also contact Toyota customer service using the following numbers: 1-800-331-4331 or they may refer to the recall numbers 25TB07/25TA07 (Toyota), 25LB04/25LA04 (Lexus), and WRD-25 (Subaru).

The recall highlights the increasingly complicated nature of software-related problems in contemporary cars, especially in an electric vehicle market that is expanding.