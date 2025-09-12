Prince Harry embarks on key mission after saying goodbye to King Charles

Prince Harry delighted fans with a special visit after conducting a successful meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.
According to Guardian, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Kyiv, Ukraine, to continue supporting the meaningful mission of Invictus Games after his successful four-day UK trip.
He made a surprise visit to the war-hit country before heading back to his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito.
Harry aims to keep uplifting the wounded community; however, the details about his secret visit remain under wraps due to security reasons.
In conversation with the outlet, Harry said, "We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process."
He added, "We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through."
Notably, Harry recently made headlines after reuniting with his father over tea.
The information related to their reunion has not been revealed yet, but it has been said that the father-son duo have taken a second step towards future reconciliation after the peace summit between their aides.
