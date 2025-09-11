Poland summons UN Security Council after unprecedented Russian drone incursion

Poland has called for an emergency United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting after an unprecedented incursion into its airspace by Russian drones, marking a significant escalation that tested NATO’s eastern flank.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 10, when the Polish forces fired at least three drones among 19 individual violations, some of which flew so deep that suspend operations in four airports temporarily.

Fragments of 16 objects that had been shot down were later retrieved.

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister stated, “(We are) drawing the world’s attention to this unprecedented Russian drone attack on a member of the UN, EU, and NATO.”

“I have spoken before the UN Security Council in the past, and it seemed to me that our arguments resonated, that they broke through. We have not yet decided who will speak on behalf of Poland,” he asserted.

Sikorski also highlighted that the attack was a "deliberate" attempt to violate Polish airspace as “several dozen drones identified, a few shot down” confirming that it was not an “accident.”

Earlier, Poland retaliated by invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty, by holding allied consultations reserved for threats to territorial integrity.

The relocation highlights serious fears that the war that Russia has waged in Ukraine is becoming global.