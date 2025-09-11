Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into mom life in new update

Khloe Kardashian is mom to son Tatum and daughter True

Khloe Kardashian loves to capture adorable moments as her kids grow up and gush about her life as a mom.

The 41-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 10, and shared two snaps of her 3-year-old son Tatum on her Stories as he enjoyed his food.

Tatum, being a little fashionista, sported red shades on the dinner table while eating pasta and giggling as a voice told him to sit and focus on his meal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who wasn’t featured on the Stories herself, posted the slides without any caption.

This is not the first time Khloe has shared little sweet moments with her kids on social media, in fact, the doting mom’s account is full of her kids’ pictures.

The reality star, who shares kids, True, 8, and Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared selfies with her son back and July and wrote, “Me and my forever,” in the caption.

Khloe recently also celebrated her 41st birthday party in July along with her kids as they featured throughout the carousel from her big day.