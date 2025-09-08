Channing Tatum’s daughter Everly just ‘doesn’t care’

Channing Tatum and daughter Everly Tatum

Channing Tatum may be a Hollywood star, but when it comes to impressing his daughter, he admits he doesn’t stand a chance.

The Magic Mike actor revealed that his 12-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has little interest in his movies.

“She has seen tons of them,” Tatum told E! News at the world premiere of his new film Roofman at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

“She’s like, ‘Whatever, I don’t wanna see those.’ She acts like she doesn’t care.”

With a smile, he added, “I’m never gonna be cool to her.”

Even if Everly doesn’t show much enthusiasm, she has already visited the set of Roofman. While she hasn’t watched her father’s performance as real-life criminal Jeffrey Manchester yet, Tatum said she definitely plans to.

To prepare for the role, he leaned into the feelings of isolation Manchester might have experienced after escaping prison and hiding for months inside a toy store.

“This whole movie, I’m in every frame of it and I don’t get a lot of time with people,” he explained.

“So a lot of the movie, I’m by myself. You don’t have your fellow actors there and then there are days that they show up and you’re like, ‘Oh hi!’ I get to be in a scene with someone and I’m not just on an island by myself.”

Reflecting on Manchester’s unusual story, he added, “I can imagine that’s a version of what he was feeling. Just the isolation, and prison is the worst isolation. He put himself in a different prison in a toy store, but he’s doing the best he could with the best he had.”

Tatum also made headlines with rare comments about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After debuting as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, the actor confirmed he will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers.

Speaking with Variety, he described the upcoming installment as beyond massive. “When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough,” he said.

Struggling to capture the scale in words, he continued, “I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds.”

Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the Marvel universe, this time as the villain facing off against Earth’s mightiest heroes.