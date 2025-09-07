Cardi B shocks fans by selling Am I The Drama on New York streets

Cardi B turned heads in New York City on Saturday, September 6, when she hit the street to sell her own music.

Days before the official release of her new album Am I The Drama? on September 19, the rapper set up a foothpath stall with vinyls, CDs, posters, and even incense sticks neatly spread out on a black cloth.

The Bronx-born star shared the moment with fans online, joking in her caption, “My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album.”

The move sparked a wave of reactions as many praised her for taking it back to old-school mixtape culture, with one fan writing, “She’s hustling like it’s 2008 mixtape days. Respect the grind.”

Others, however, teased that the stunt showed worry over sales.

For those who missed her on the streets, most versions of Am I The Drama? were also on sale through Cardi’s official store.

Furthermore, fans could choose from multiple cover designs and a special “Courtroom Edition,” a playful nod to her civil lawsuit in 2018.

The WAP hitmaker was accused of assault and battery at the time but was later cleared in court.

This new album followed her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

Speaking to Billboard recently, Cardi reflected on how much changed in seven years, admitting fame taught her to toughen up and be smarter about her choices.

She explained that numbers and sales were not her only focus. “Success for me will be people saying, ‘She put out a great album,’” the rapper said.

The project also promised fan favorites like WAP and Up.