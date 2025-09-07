‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ actor’s girlfriend draws attention with ‘open’ outfit

Christopher Briney, Isabel Machado make headlines for recent 'stylish' outfit

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s star Christopher Briney and his girlfriend Isabel Machado turned heads with their recent appearance at the US Open.

The 27-year-old actor, known for his role as Conrad Fisher in the romantic series, sparked online buzz with his girlfriend’s outfit at the star-studded event in Queens, New York.

On Thursday, September 4, Machado, 27, opted for a low-cut Ralph Lauren denim maxi dress.

She paired the look with brown sandals, a vibrant yellow bag, and a loose braid.

Briney, on the other hand, wore white linen pants with a matching vest and blue tie layered under a striped jacket.

The Mean Girls star completed his ensemble with a pocket handkerchief and a sleek black crossbody bag.

Machado’s outfit drew attention online, with many criticising her “chopping block” style.

Popular influencer Raquel Debono, shared her candid thoughts, saying, “I’m not even trying to be mean, I just saw this picture and was like “this is actually wild”. And this ugly a** yellow bag, which I have no clue what that is.”

Another user commented, “She’s not that cute and he needs to brush his hair.”

A third added, “Yeah he looks gay & she looks Amish but this ain’t it if we’re going for comedic purposes.”

However, other users praised the couple’s style, calling them the “Hottest couple.”

For the unversed, the couple began dating in June 2021.

On professional front, Briney has garnered recognition for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is currently airing its third season.