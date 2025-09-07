Ex-Pakistani cricketer says India ‘strong on paper’ ahead of Asia Cup

KARACHI: Commenting on Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, former Pakistan Test fast bowler Umar Gul has said that while the Men in Blue look stronger on paper, a single good innings or an effective bowling spell can quickly change the course of a T20 match.
Speaking to the media during a programme in Karachi, Gul stressed that as Pakistanis, “we should support our team,” and that batters must back the bowlers with confidence.
Responding to a question, he admitted that Pakistan’s bowling unit was not delivering consistent performances, which was creating problems for the side.
He pointed out that bowlers were conceding heavily in the death overs while failing to take wickets in the middle overs.
Gul reminded that in the past, Pakistan had won the majority of its matches because of strong bowling performances, although batting contributions had also secured victories at times.
He, however, expressed concern that the current bowling unit was not performing up to expectations, with too many runs being leaked in crucial overs.
Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Gul said the tournament would miss the presence of stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.
"This is more than just a return to the game I love," says former NZ skipper in Instagram post
"Being able to finish this way here with my people is what I always dreamed of," says Argentine forward
Right-handed batter has failed to cross 38 in his last nine T20I innings
Fakhar Zaman's half-century and Abrar Ahmed's four-wicket haul play vital role in Green Shirts' victory
His clash with India's Thakur Kumar will take place on September 27 in Turkiye
Manchester Police say case closed due to insufficient evidence to support allegations