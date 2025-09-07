Gracie Abrams gives rare glimpse into relationship with Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams make rare public appearance after keeping romance lowkey

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal keep their relationship lowkey but they don’t shy away from showing off their romance occasionally.

The 26-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Saturday, September 6, and shared a picture with her beau.

The That’s So True hitmaker posted the picture without a caption as the black and white shot of the couple in an intimate moment, did more than capture the attention of the social media users.

Although the Normal People star, 29, have been linked together since 2023, they rarely discuss their relationship in public, keeping a clear boundary between their personal and professional lives.

This post marked only the second time Abrams has shared a picture with the Aftersun actor on her official account.

The Risk songstress first hard launched the relationship on social media back in July when she shared a series of pictures from the Glastonbury festival which they attended together.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section and left excited responses under the post with one writing, “paul as your cover AWKAAYYY.”

Another wrote, “feed launch fr” while a third chimed in, “if perfection was a dump.”

One exclaimed, “PAUL ON THE GRID?! You are wild girl we are here for those vibes yall are so cute.”