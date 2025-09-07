Kensington Palace shares key update on Kate Middleton after wig debacle

Princess Kate made her first appearance after the internet was left divided over the future Queen’s new blonde hair.

The Prince and Princess of Wales officially resumed their royal duties after summer break on Thursday when Kate’s hair transitions stole the spotlight from the engagement. Many believed that Kate was either wearing a wig or extensions.

Kate, who was seen cheering on England as the team vied against Australia during the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Brighton, seemed to have switched back to her usual darker locks after the immense criticism.

However, it seems that the Princess decided to remain cool about the backlash for her personal decision and focussed on the positives.

Following the outing, Kensington Palace shared an update on behalf of the Princess of Wales as she celebrated a big win.

“Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals!”

In the carousel shared, Kate, dressed in black office smart black and white ensemble with her hair styled it in a loose half updo, appeared all smiles posing with the winning team.

Meanwhile, Prince William was attending the Rugby game Wales and Fiji at Exeter’s Sandy Park stadium.

The update also came after wig experts gave their verdict on Kate’s blonde locks, suggesting that it was not a wig but “expensive and well-fitted” extensions.