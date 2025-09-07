Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski fuel whispers of a Hollywood fling

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski found themselves at the center of dating rumours after being spotted together twice in New York City within just two weeks.

Their latest outing took place on Friday, September 5, when the two were photographed at The Waverly Inn in the West Village.

The 34 year old actor and the 34 year old model reportedly spent almost around two hours inside the restaurant, where they enjoyed drinks and quiet conversation.

Ratajkowski was said to have ordered a martini, while Butler chose an old fashioned. Though they avoided obvious public displays of affection, witnesses claimed that the beauty icon leaned in closely during their conversation.

At one point, the Elvis actor was seen with his arm around her shoulder, sparking further speculation.

However, this appearance followed their earlier link up at the after party for Butler’s new film Caught Stealing.

Photos from that night showed The Bikeriders star leaning toward the fashionista as they mingled with other guests, fueling talk of a growing connection.

Butler, who recently been linked to his Caught Stealing co star Zoë Kravitz, was said by TMZ sources to share only a friendship with her.

Kravitz herself made headlines after being spotted with singer Harry Styles in both Italy and New York City.

Austin Butler previously dated model Kaia Gerber, with their relationship ending in late 2024 after three years.

Emily Ratajkowski, who split from her former husband Sebastian Bear McClard in 2022, has since been linked to several well known names, including Pete Davidson.