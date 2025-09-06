Princess's outing leaves Katie Price feeling left out

Katie Price is believed to be furious over her daughter Princess Andre's latest move.

The move has sparked a new twist in her parents' bombshell feud. While Peter Andre and Katie Price have made accusations against each other, Princess has largely maintained a neutral stance.

Princess clarified her position in a Snapchat post, saying she 'loved both of her parents,' and later took to Instagram Stories to warn users not to 'bring negativity' to her page.

In a new development, Katie is said to be upset after seeing pictures of Princess with Paris, 35, and her daughter Venezuela, 15, at the Hair and Beauty Awards over the weekend.

A source told The Sun: 'Katie was saying why the f*** is it ok for her to be out with Princess and not me?' to whoever would listen.'

The source: 'Princess knows Katie is seen as 'bad for her brand' but she wishes that was not the case, especially when she seen Paris and Venezuela hanging out together like best friends.'

They had the sweetest night together and the reality of her mum being 'banned' from being seen with her really hit home.'

Previously, Princess told The Guardian that she did not want to paint her mum in a bad light, adding that Katie is 'more stable' than she had been in years.