Russia intensifies internet crackdown with WhatsApp restrictions

Russia has intensified its digital crackdown with new restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram calls while aggressively promoting a state-controlled messaging alternative.

WhatsApp and Telegram monthly user numbers are estimated at 97 million and 90 million respectively in Russia.

Tech duo communication platforms offer end-to-end encryption preventing third-party access, a feature officials claim enables scam activity despite central bank data showing most fraud occurs through regular mobile networks.

The restrictions coincide with the mandatory pre-installation of Max messenger on all devices sold in Russia since September 01, 2025.

Developed by Kremlin-linked company VK, the app integrates messaging, government services and banking while explicitly allowing data sharing with authorities.

Authorities justify shutdowns as drone defense measures, though experts question their effectiveness while citizens report severe disruptions to transportation, business and daily communications.

The government is developing a system to allow access only to approved services including Max during blackouts.

Digital rights advocates warn this could permanently reshape Russia's internet landscape toward Chinese-style control despite decades of relatively free access.

Current workarounds include VPNs and alternative apps, though increasing restrictions make avoidance increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens.

The measures represent the Kremlin's most comprehensive internet control effort since blocking major social platforms following the 2022 Ukraine invasion.