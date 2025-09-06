Jennifer Lopez gives peek into her lavish hidden property

Jennifer Lopez gives peek into her lavish hidden hills estate

Jennifer Lopez takes fan to experience her extravagant life.

The Atlas star recently gave fans a rare look inside her newly purchased $18 million Hidden Hills estate, just hours before attending the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles.

The singer and actress posed in her sunlit living room, showcasing the property's floor-to-ceiling windows, manicured grounds, and contemporary furnishings.

Lopez's new home is located in the celebrity-packed Hidden Hills community, where she'll be neighbors with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner.

The move comes after Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $68 million. Affleck has since settled into his own $20 million residence in Los Angeles.

Later that evening, Lopez turned heads at the Bel-Air Country Club in a stunning pastel floral gown with a flowing semi-sheer skirt. The gala brought out a star-studded guest list, including Kris Jenner, Don Johnson, Justin Bateman, and Elizabeth Olsen.

The On the Floor hitmaker was one of the night's most glamorous figures, commanding attention with her poise and elegance.

For work front, Lopez is set to star in the musical adaptation Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon.

Condon credited Lopez with anchoring the film and making it possible, saying, "Jennifer Lopez is the reason this movie got made. There's only one person who could play this diva. We don't have that many divas. I can count them on one hand. And then how many of them are great dancers, singers and Latin? I think there's only one."