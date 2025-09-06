Austin Butler, Emily Ratajkowski spark romance rumours with recent outing

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were seen spending time together in New York City on Friday night, September 5.

According to a photo shared by Deux Moi, the 34-year-old actor and the 34-year-old model/actress were seated at The Waverly Inn. This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together recently.

A little more than a week ago, they were photographed at the after-party following the NYC premiere of Butler's new movie Caught Stealing.

The photo of Butler and Ratajkowski at the after-party shows Butler leaning towards Ratajkowski, who is looking away. While it's unclear if there's a romantic connection between the two, their recent sightings suggest a growing friendship.

Meanwhile, Butler's co-star Zoe Kravitz has been making headlines about her dating life, including being spotted with Harry Styles on multiple occasions.

Butler and Kravitz's relationship status has been the subject of speculation, but they have clarified that they are just friends and co-stars. Styles, on the other hand, has a history with Ratajkowski's rumored love interest's past connections.

Back in March 2023, Styles and Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors after being spotted kissing.

The sighting of Butler and Ratajkowski in NYC adds to the speculation about their relationship.

As both celebrities continue to make headlines for their work and personal lives, their friendship or potential romance will likely be closely watched by fans and the media.