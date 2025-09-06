AJ Lee makes triumphant WWE return, confronts Becky Lynch in Chicago

The wrestling world has been set ablaze once again as AJ Lee has officially returned to WWE during the September 5th SmackDown in Chicago.



She smacked Becky Lynch, sending a clear message that she is back in the ring.

The show gave an epic ending as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch crashed the party, resulting in an angry verbal confrontation with CM Punk.

When Lynch smacked Punk and declared he had no one to fight for him, Punk teased that he knew “someone who will.”

After the heated exchange, the iconic music of AJ played, with AJ appearing on WWE for a long time.

The former Divas Champion moved to the ring and taunted a shocked Lynch right before kicking her out of the ring after a series of blows.

The segment ended with Lee celebrating with her husband, CM Punk, as the Chicago crowd clamoured for approval.

Her return sets the stage for a huge match. It will be CM Punk and AJ Lee teaming up to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the Wrestlepalooza event.

The WWE women’s division is also enjoying new hype following the surprise comeback.

With AJ's return, there will be a major development to an old rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.