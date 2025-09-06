Evacuation orders issued as fast-moving ‘pyrite fire’ burns in Jurupa Valley

A fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the Pyrite Fire, triggered immediate evacuation orders and a multi-agency firefighting response in Riverside County on Friday evening, September 5, 2025.



The fire erupted in the area of Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive in Jurupa Valley at around 5:20 p.m.

Due to the light vegetation cover, the fire grew rapidly and within an hour, between 15 acres and 200 acres of fire were reported with 0% control initially.

Because the fire was spreading rapidly, residents in areas JUR0031 and JUR0017 were ordered to evacuate.

Evacuations have also been expanded to neighbouring areas like JUR0018 and JUR0036 which covers the communities of Jurupa Hills and Sunnyslope.

Jurupa Valley High School (10552 Belle Grave Ave) was established as an emergency shelter for evacuees with an animal shelter located at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard.

Fire crews are battling the blaze on the ground along with 30 staff members, 40 engines, 2 helicopters and air tankers are also attacking the flames from the air.

The fire was burning towards the San Bernardino County border and was glowing visibly in Fontana.

Authorities there assured people they were not in imminent danger, but Sierra Avenue was shut down to allow firefighters to access it.

The cause of the Jurupa Valley fire is still being investigated.

None of the injuries is reported till now. Law enforcement is urging people to be vigilant and rely on official sources of information.