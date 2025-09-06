King Charles shows interest in 'meeting' Harry without 'too much drama'

Prince Harry’s ‘need’ to meet King Charles revealed

Can Prince Harry’s visit to UK becomes the reason of his return to UK?

The Duke of Sussex is due to land in UK on Monday for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London. This will be Duke’s first visit in nearly half a year.

As he prepares to meet with seriously ill children and their families, speculation is mounting about a potential meeting between Harry and his father, King Charles.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes that a face-to-face meeting between Harry and King Charles is long overdue. "My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father," she said. "He needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him."

Seward added that Harry would greatly benefit from the positivity of such a sit-down, and King Charles would likely welcome the opportunity to see his son.

In July, top aides of the Sussexes met with the monarch's communication secretary in London, sparking talk of a royal "peace summit."

A source close to the royal family revealed that there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach, with determination on both sides to make it happen.

While it's unclear whether King Charles and Prince Harry will meet during the upcoming visit, sources suggest that the king's desire to reunite with his grandchildren could be a motivating factor.

"Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren, that must be really sad for him, and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry," Seward observed.

Prince Harry is expected to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, precisely three years after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

As Harry and King Charles explore the possibility of reconciliation, royal experts believe that a private meeting would be the best way forward. "If there is a meeting, it will be private and more likely to be on the king's terms rather than Harry's," said royal historian Marlene Koenig.