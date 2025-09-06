Selena Gomez's 'Wizards' brother David Henrie reacts to her engagement

David Henrie and Selena Gomez played brother and sister on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

David Henrie is ready to celebrate his on-screen sister Selena Gomez’s big day.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum opened up to Parade Magazine about his former co-star’s upcoming wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, confirming he’ll be there to support her.

When asked if he expects to attend, Henrie replied, "Oh, 100%, I mean, as long as I'm not doing something that takes me away with my family, or work, or whatever..."

The 36-year-old, who played Gomez’s on-screen brother from 2007 to 2012, said the two have stayed close over the years and even reunited for the revival of their hit Disney Channel series.

Now, he’s thrilled to see Gomez, 32, stepping into her next chapter.

"Yes, we've talked about it, I'm very excited," he said, before adding, "Look, I've spent some time with them and she smiles a lot around him, that makes me really happy, so I'm very happy about that."

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after one year of dating. The couple recently marked the milestone with bachelor and bachelorette parties.