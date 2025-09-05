Kylie Kelce shares kids' adorable reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's four daughters are 'thrilled' to have Taylor Swift as their aunt

Taylor Swift is about to become an aunt to four very excited little girls.

In a new interview on Good Morning America on Friday, September 5, Kylie Kelce reacted to the news of her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s engagement to Swift. She also revealed how her and husband Jason Kelce’s four daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and baby Finn — feel about having the pop megastar as their new aunt.

"The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," she gushed.

Kylie has mostly kept quiet about the couple’s romance, though she recently addressed Swift’s record-breaking appearance on Jason and Travis’ New Heights podcast.

On her own Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie joked, “Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode… and I love that for me.”

The multi-Grammy winner already has a very sweet bond with the girls.

During her New Heights appearance, Swift praised Kylie as “the realest, the smartest, the coolest,” and even shared sweet stories about baking rainbow sourdough for the Kelce kids and introducing them to her famously not-so-poisonous cats.