Messi hints at uncertainty over featuring in 2026 World Cup

Despite scoring twice in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela, Lionel Messi admitted that he remains unsure about competing in next year’s World Cup.
The 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.
"In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I'd play in a World Cup at 39. It's nine months away, which is close, but it's a long time as well," Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night's game.
"I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen."
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.
"When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I'm not feeling well, I really struggle, I'd rather not be playing, so we'll see," Messi added, when asked about his fitness.
Lionel Messi again emphasised that, given his age, it does not seem likely that he will feature in the upcoming World Cup. However, he stated that he will make the decision based on his condition and is motivated to play in the tournament.
"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," the Inter Miami captain said.
"But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel."
