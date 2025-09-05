Hailey Bieber shows love to husband Justin after new album release

Hailey Bieber gives her opinion on Justin’s new album ‘Swag II’

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a new album release Swag II and Hailey Bieber too entered her fangirl mode.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Friday, September 5, and celebrated the release of the new album.

The Rhode founder posted several Stories which showed her listening to the album, writing, “Happy swag II day” on one of them.

Hailey featured the tracks Love Song, Bad Honey, I Do, as well as When It’s Over, from the album on her Story.

The supermodel’s excited shout-out for husband comes after he gave several nods to her in his latest release on multiple songs.

The couple has drowned out the noise of marital woes by repeatedly sending the message that their love is stronger than ever.

This weekend brought a celebration not only for the Grammy winner but also for Hailey who launched her brand Rhode at Sephora.

The Baby hitmaker himself posted about his wife’s milestone moment on his social media, writing, “Go baby go baby go baby go baby goooooo” which is a quote from his song Go Baby, written about Hailey.