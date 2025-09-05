Victoria Beckham forced to contemplate major move amid Brooklyn feud

Victoria Beckham takes major decision as family drama continues

Victoria Beckham appears to be rethinking her next big career move as her family feud continues with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The 51-year-old fashion designer is reportedly contemplating how she would face the spotlight for the promotion of her upcoming Netflix docuseries, amid the recent public attention their family drama has garnered.

As the Spice Girl alum’s show comes closer to its release, Victoria is torn about how she would face the cameras, as a source told RadarOnline.

"This feud is breaking Victoria in ways – she just isn’t herself. She’s usually so strong, but right now she’s vulnerable and afraid of what the future holds for her relationship with Brooklyn," continued the insider.

Speaking about David Beckham’s feelings on the matter, the source added, "She cries about what’s happened. David tries to reassure her, but he’s also worried that this problem with Brooklyn may never get resolved."

The insider went on to share that another striking move might be on the horizon for the family as “Friends say Brooklyn and Nicola have even discussed rebranding themselves as simply ‘Peltz,’ in a move that would devastate both David and Victoria.”

They added, "For Victoria, that would feel like the ultimate rejection. She’s terrified that if they go through with it, it could signal the end of any chance of reconciliation."