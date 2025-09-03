Trump shares 11 life lessons in viral White House video

The White House has shared 11 valuable lessons from the US President Donald Trump.

The video shared on social media platform TikTok features various visuals from President Trump’s life as he said, “Let me share some of the biggest lessons I have learned from a lifetime spent building dreams.”

Here are the lessons from president of the United States (POTUS)

Lesson 1:

“First, If you think that you are too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong. You are not too young, in America with driving ambition, young people can do anything.”

Lesson 2:

“Second of all and very importantly, you have to love what you do. I rarely see somebody that successful that doesn’t love what he or she does.”

Lesson 3:

“The third thing is to think big. You know, you got to do something. You might as well think big, because it’s just as hard to solve a small problem as a big problem. It’s just as much energy and everything else except the result is going to be a smaller one. So love what you do and think big.”

Lesson 4:

“The fourth lesson is to work hard. Work very hard.”

Lesson 5:

“The fifth lesson is don’t lose your momentum. You just want to keep it going and you have to know if you are losing it. So maybe you stop and maybe it’s time to stop.”

Lesson 6:

“If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider. In other words, you have to take certain risks and do things a little bit differently. Otherwise, if that were the case, everybody would be successful.”

Lesson 7:

“The number seven is to trust your instincts, common sense. You can go very far in life with common sense.”

Lesson 8:

“Everybody (who’s an American) should believe in the American dream. It’s real, it’s there and it’s right before you.”

Lesson 9:

“Think of yourself as a winner. The power of positive thinking (is enormous). In recent years, too many of our young people have really been taught to think of themselves as victims. But in America, we reject the idea that anyone is born a victim.”

“Our heroes are the ones who take charge of their own destiny, despite the odds.”

Lesson 10:

“The 10th lesson to stay original. The all time great were people who had the confidence to be a little different. God only created only one of you. So, don’t try to be someone else.”

Lesson 11:

“The final and most important lesson is never ever give up. Perseverance is everything. So, whatever happens, no matter where you are in life, stay optimistic and just keep pushing forward. Never let anyone tell you that something is impossible.”

“In America, the impossible is what we all do best.”

The 79-year-old Republican is a successful businessman and the 45th and 47th president of the United States.