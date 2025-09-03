Sydney Sweeney 'living her life' with Scooter Braun as two hooks up

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have shocked their fans.

The duo has seemingly confirmed they're dating, with sources describing their relationship as "casual."

The Immaculate star and music executive reportedly connected at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.

As per insiders, Sweeney and Braun have been on multiple dates, but things are still relaxed between them.

"Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard," a source told People magazine. Another insider chimed in, saying Sweeney is "doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating."

The Anyone But You star, 27, recently ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino, a businessman from Chicago, after months of speculation about their split.

The actress is on her career peek and earlier in an interview with The Times, Sweeney confirmed the breakup, saying, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

Meanwhile, Braun finalised his divorce from Yael Cohen, his ex-wife of seven years, in 2022. Despite their split, Braun has spoken highly of Cohen, calling her "one of my best friends" and "family for life."

Braun shared about his post-divorce relationship with Cohen and how determinately they are committed to co-parenting, saying, "I have a tattoo on my finger that says 'same team' after my divorce because she and I are on the same team for life. That's what we say to each other."

For workfront, Sweeney is currently working on several projects, including Euphoria season 3 and the boxing biopic Christy, which will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.