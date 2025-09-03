Victoria Beckham Netflix show faces major twist after Brooklyn fallout

Victoria Beckham decided to keep her family drama away from the spotlight during her upcoming Netflix series.

The 51 year old star chose not to highlight the reported feud with her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, instead focusing on her life in music and fashion.

An insider told the Daily Star that the show would not revolve around the family’s personal tensions. “The Beckham family drama off screen will not be a narrative. Cameras have shot scenes with family members, including her husband David, as well as Brooklyn and Nicola, in the last year.

But aspects of Brooklyn missing his father’s 50th birthday celebrations were not seen as relevant content to the show.”

The new documentary promises a behind the scenes look at Victoria’s world, but it will not dig into the headlines about her son.

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, have been keeping their distance in recent years, as they did not attend David’s birthday party and he was also quiet on social media when his brother Romeo turned 23.

However, the couple also renewed their vows this summer without Victoria and David present, which added to speculation of a falling out.

According to sources, the series is more about Victoria’s rise as a global fashion figure than a tell all family story. It will show her journey, her challenges and her success in building a brand. The show is expected to premiere on Netflix in October.