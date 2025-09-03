Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on cosmetic secrets after surgeon buzz

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood's legend who is best known for her charming looks and timeless beauty, recently opened up about the secret behind her youthful glow even at the age of 56.

The Friends actress spoke honestly about her beauty routine in an interview for the latest edition of Glamour magazine.

Aniston was joined by her Morning Show costars Reese Witherspoon, Marion Cotillard, Karen Pittman and Nicole Beharie.

During the conversation, the Murder Mystery star admitted that she got “facials and the lasers and all that good stuff," making it clear that she hasn't gone under any surgery, even though rumours about plastic surgery have followed her for years.

Aniston's statement came a year after she was spotted outside a plastic surgeon’s office in Connecticut with her close friend Sandra Bullock, which fueled speculations about possible work.

The clinic offers face lifts, nose jobs and injectables like Botox, but the actress chose to clarify her own routine.

The subject became emotional when Cotillard said Aniston made her feel stronger about aging. “That means so much to me,” she replied.

However, she added that optimism and positivity were her real secrets to staying young at heart. “I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over. So it’s perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body.”

Over the years, Aniston has been open about trying different treatments, as she once revealed that Botox was not for her, calling it a “slippery slope.”

The star also experimented with a salmon sperm facial and said she liked peptide injections, which may help with skin health and anti-aging.

Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston has long denied plastic surgery rumours and explained that her only nose procedure was to fix a deviated septum.