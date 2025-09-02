Jennifer Aniston reveals heartbreaking reason she declines Met Gala invite

Jennifer Aniston says she gets 'overwhelmed' at events like the Met Gala

Jennifer Aniston has no interest in climbing the famous Met Gala staircase.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the Friends star admitted that she’s been invited to fashion’s biggest night, but the spectacle isn’t for her.

“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go,” Aniston, 56, said. “It overwhelms me.”

For Aniston, the stress begins long before the red carpet.

“It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress,” she explained. “I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…‘Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ [And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous.”

She also admitted she’s never been fully comfortable with the scrutiny of red carpets.

“Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down,” she told the outlet. “What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can [to tune it out] because it doesn’t do you any good.”

Still, when she does step out, Aniston delivers. At this year’s Emmys, she stunned in a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta gown, and months earlier wowed in a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana at the Golden Globes.