Jennifer Aniston reveals heartbreaking reason she declines Met Gala invite

Jennifer Aniston has no interest in climbing the famous Met Gala staircase.
In a recent interview with Glamour, the Friends star admitted that she’s been invited to fashion’s biggest night, but the spectacle isn’t for her.
“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go,” Aniston, 56, said. “It overwhelms me.”
For Aniston, the stress begins long before the red carpet.
“It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress,” she explained. “I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…‘Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ [And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous.”
She also admitted she’s never been fully comfortable with the scrutiny of red carpets.
“Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down,” she told the outlet. “What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can [to tune it out] because it doesn’t do you any good.”
Still, when she does step out, Aniston delivers. At this year’s Emmys, she stunned in a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta gown, and months earlier wowed in a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana at the Golden Globes.
