Victoria Beckham addresses insecurity over her looks after motherhood

Victoria Beckham has recently addressed the insecurity over her appearance amid motherhood journey.

The former Spice Girls member opened up about her skin condition especially doing the school run for her four children.

“I struggled with my skin throughout my entire life,” said the 51-year-old in a new interview with Vogue.

While discussing her bad skin, Victoria recalled a time when she “couldn't put a pin between the acne on my face”.

“I know how it feels not to feel confident because of your skin,” continued the fashion designer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria disclosed that her beauty brand lately released a lightweight foundation which was inspired by the fashion designer’s own skin issue.

“I remember doing the school run when I was testing a different foundation and I felt so self-conscious that it was so heavy,” recounted the David Beckham’s wife.

Victoria pointed out that she “didn't want to look the other mums in the eye”.

“I want my foundation to give me confidence, to perfect my complexion, but I don't want to feel like I'm wearing a mask. That's a very old-fashioned look,” explained the television personality.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Beckham Beauty reportedly challenged the industry trends with a 26 per cent revenue boost in profits this year alone because of hugely popular products.