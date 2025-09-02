Bruce Springsteen reveals reason of agreeing to his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen plays Bruce Springsteen in biopic directed by Scott Cooper

Bruce Springsteen, legendary singer and guitarist, has finally unveiled the reason why he gave permission to make a biopic on his life.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is a film based on the life and career of the 75-year-old artist.

Primetime Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White is all set to play the Bruce in the biopic, which is slated to release on October 24.

The American singer nicknamed as "The Boss" recently spoke about the film and revealed when he heard the script, it felt like an "anti-biopic" movie.

Hungry Heart singer opened, "What brought this one along “was that I think we had a very specific idea — Scott had a very specific idea, particularly, of what we were gonna attempt to do.”

What attracted Bruce was the fact that the story only showcased a couple years of his life when he was 31 and 32; the time when he was recording his 1982 album "Nebraska".

The singer revealed at the Telluride Film Festival, "It just takes a couple years out of my life when I was 31 and 32 and looks at them really at a time when I made this particular record, and when I went through some just difficult places in my life, you know.”

Directed by Scott Cooper, Deliver Me From Nowhere also features Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Marc Maron and Odessa Young.