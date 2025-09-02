Salma Hayek turns 59: Celebrating her iconic career and beauty secrets

Selma Hayek is regarded as one of the most influential actresses of all time

Salma Hayek is hailed as Hollywood’s most influential Latina actresses as well as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

As she marks her 59th birthday on September 2, 2025, here is a look at her illustrious career over the decades, and the secrets behind her timeless beauty.

Salma Hayek career

Salma Valgarma Hayek Pinault began her career in Mexico, appearing in multiple telenovelas and movies. Her first ever on-screen appearance in 1988 earned her the TVyNovelas Award for Best Debut actress.

Hayek moved to Los Angeles in 1991. Despite her limited fluency in English and her battle with dyslexia, Hayek was determined to gain a footing in Hollywood; she enrolled in English lessons and climbed the ladder with minor, often stereotypical supporting roles.

Her hard work paid off in the mid ‘90s; she got her breakout role in 1995’s Desperado opposite Antonio Banderas. She quickly became a household name, securing multiple leading lady roles opposite the likes of Russell Crowe, Matthew Perry, and Will Smith.

In 1990, Hayek founded her production company, Ventanarosa, which has since been nominated for 259 awards and won 96.

Her most iconic role came in Julie Taymor’s 2002 biographical film Frida, in which Hayek portrayed painter Frida Kahlo as well as serving as producer. The film made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Salma Hayek awards, nominations, and honours

In addition to her Oscar nomination, Hayek has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. She has won a Daytime Emmy Award.

In 2023, Hayek was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Hayek was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

In 2011, she was appointed Knight (Chevalier) of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit.

Salma Hayek’s beauty secrets

Early on in her career, Hayek came to be regarded as a sex symbol. Multiple publications have named her one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses over the decades. She has also graced the covers of Variety, Glamour, Elle, Instyle, Marie Claire, and more.

Hayek has never been one to gatekeep her beauty secrets — and it mostly involved her embracing natural ageing. In her “Daily Beauty Tricks” video with Vogue two months ago, Hayek delighted viewers by appreciating the “natural eyeshadow that the years have gifted me.”

“There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories,” she told Marie Claire back in March.