King Charles holds meeting with William, Kate at Balmoral as Harry returns

King Charles sat down with Prince William, Princess Kate and senior advisors for a crucial meeting ahead of Prince Harry's much-awaited return.

It is expected that the Duke of Sussex will be attending the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, which also sees a possibility of his reunion with the monarch.

Amid Harry's strong desire to make peace with the royal family, the senior members of the firm held a meeting at Balmoral to discuss the future of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father.

As reported by Heat World, King Charles turned their traditional relaxing Balmoral gateway into a serious conversation point.

The source claimed, "On the surface, it looks like a normal family holiday, but in reality, there are huge decisions being made that could change the family forever."

"The plan was for senior royals – the King, Queen, William and Kate, plus a handful of trusted advisers – to meet in private away from the wider family," an insider added.

The future King, William, put forward his reservations about expanding the royal circle and voted for a slimmed-down monarchy, hinting that it is highly unlikely for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's comeback as working royals.

"William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit," the report stated.

The Prince of Wales "believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children’s titles."

However, the future Queen, who always stands behind her husband and showcases full support, seemingly is not on the same page with him over the matter involving the Sussexes.

The Princess of Wales, who lauds William's vision, is torn over his stern plans for Harry.

"She’s always been the peacemaker and doesn’t want William’s decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever," the source shared.

The mother-of-three "wants" the doors of reconciliation to remain "open" for the Duke of Sussex, but it could be affected if William goes "too far."

"...If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there’s no coming back from that," an insider revealed.