Cockatoos' 30 dance moves revealed: Everything we know

Companion cockatoos are known for their intelligence and problem-solving skills, showcasing complex behaviors and charming personalities.

The study findings suggest that cockatoos dance for enjoyment and highlight a range of movements, including head bobbing, foot tapping, and body rolls.

With at least 30 distinct dance moves observed, it's clear these birds have a natural affinity for rhythm and movement.

The research indicates the link between music and dance in cockatoos, mirroring human behavior. The fact that they voluntarily dance for extended periods implies that they seek pleasure from the activity.

Cockatoos and dance: What's the connection?

The birds weren’t just doing a side step or bobbing up and down. Between them, they had a rich repertoire of at least 30 distinct moves.

Some birds coordinated their head bobbing with foot movements, while others undertook body rolls.

The research further shows at least 10 of the 21 cockatoo species dance.

If anyone saw this behavior in humans, then one could draw a link between music and dancing and interpret the behavior as enjoyable.

Unlike repetitive behaviors like pacing in small cages, which aren’t rewarding, cockatoos dancing to music seem relaxed and engaged. Parrots in poor conditions often exhibit self-harming behaviors like screeching and feather pulling.

In contrast, dancing cockatoos might be showing they’re feeling good. If they’re busting out various moves in response to music, that’s even better—it could indicate creativity and a desire to interact.