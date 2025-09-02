From bots to ‘Clankers’: New anti-Al slang fueling online backlash

The new slang “Clanker” has been gaining popularity on social media platforms as people have become frustrated with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The internet is flooded with the futuristic scenarios which are being painted on social media, demonstrating hatred between humans and so-called clankers.

Clanker is a derogatory word that is widely used to express loathing against robots and AI-powered technology. It also sums up people’s growing frustration against AI.

A video posted on Instagram exhibits the behaviour of parents towards technology, telling their child “We don’t speak to them.”

On TikTok, people can be seen harassing and cursing robots in stores and on sidewalks.

Even on X, US Senator Ruben Gallego used the clanker term to praise a new legislation.

The origin of term

The term originated from the Star Wars video game. It has been used in a 2005 Stars Wars video game and later in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Now, the word has become popular among the users attributing it to any kind of technology that is going to replace humans.

However, Google has taken a stand against the despicable term and AI discrimination. In response, Google explained different controversial aspects associated with the term.

AI anxiety

With the rising AI anxiety in today’s tech-driven world, the frustrations and fears of people are somehow justifiable. Some AI models are poised to displace humans in many jobs.

According to reports published by EY, 42 percent of people in Europe believe that AI could displace their jobs.

Similarly, surging AI psychosis, the fears of singularity, and digital immortality have further cemented fears.