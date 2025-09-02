Sharon Stone reveals how social media promotes ‘cruelty’ in society

Sharon Stone has recently revealed how social media promotes “cruelty” in a society.

The Hollywood actress discussed the negative impact of social media on a society in an exclusive interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin.

Sharon, who plays the role of Lendina – an unhinged crime boss in Nobody 2, opened up that her character was inspired by today’s world.

The Basic Instinct actress noted that today’s villains come from “immunity to cruelty” and “from video games and social media”.

The real crisis is within… And the real crisis comes from social media,” continued the 67-year-old.

Sharon explained the “way that we have been impacted by isolation and the way things that we are seeing within this isolation and from playing a lot of video games is that we become inured to cruelty”.

The Casino actress shared that the cruelty later “becomes something that starts to enter into society” and people begin “behaving in cruel ways”.

Elsewhere in the interview, a mother-of-three further said that she’s “not really happy with what comes out of social media”.

“I wanted to portray that cruelty, the lack of any sort of care or sense of responsibility. There’s no empathy, and this is becoming a climate that people are starting to think is correct because it’s something they saw in a video game,” pointed out Sharon.

Therefore, the actress added that even though she played villains in the movies, she made her children to have an ethical understanding of what’s wrong and right.