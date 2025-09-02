Jannik Sinner surges into US Open quarters, shatters Novak Djokovic record

Jannik Sinner continues his dominant reign atop men’s tennis, ruthlessly advancing to the US Open quarterfinals while breaking a record previously held by Novak Djokovic.
The Italian tennis star defeated Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, in an incredible 81-minute performance that allowed him to win three games in the second week, a feat last seen by Djokovic in 2015.
Most importantly, at the age of 24 years and 8 days, Sinner has become the youngest player in the Open Era to qualify for the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams in successive seasons, superseding Djokovic who was 24 years and 99 days old when he accomplished this milestone.
This is after a tough battle in the fourth round which Sinner won Denis Shapovalov in four sets.
The ATP No.1 in men's singles is currently on a 24 match winning streak at hardcourt majors and should soon become the fifth man in the Open Era to make five consecutive Grand Slam finals, a list that includes only the Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
With his relentless form and a growing list of shattered records, Sinner is carving his legacy among the sport’s all-time greats.
