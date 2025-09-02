Travis Kelce's first choice for marriage revealed and it's not Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are ruling entertainment industry right now especially after announcing their engagement.

Fans of both, athlete and singer, taking to social media to congratulate the happy couple. However, a resurfaced clip from a decade ago has put the NFL star's current romance under the spotlight.

In a resurfaced clip from an interview with AfterBuzz TV, the NFL star was questioned to play a game of Kiss, Marry, Kill with the options of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

The surprise of many, Travis chose to kiss Taylor, marry Katy Perry, and kill Ariana Grande. "Damn, that's messed up. I don't wanna kill any of them. Kill Ariana, unfortunately. Love you, but you're gone," he said. He then added, "Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry."

The viral clip is now taking turns on the social media exactly when Travis is engaged to the Lover crooner, and fans have been quick to react.

One fan joked that the clip should be played at the couple's wedding.

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on social media, sharing a joint post that read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," followed by a dynamite stick emoticon.

The singer-songwriter also shared a heart on her Instagram story with her song So High School from the anthology version of her album The Tortured Poets Department playing in the background.