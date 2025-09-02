Drew Barrymore offers valuable tips on dealing with divorce: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently offered valuable tips for dealing with divorce while speaking to her audience on her eponymous talk show.

The Never Been Kissed actress responded to a question about coping with painful divorce during her interaction with one of her audience members, who is currently divorced.

“Divorce took years to get over and I know this is probably the worst thing I could tell you,” remarked the 50-year-old star.

Drew asked the particular audience member about the duration of her marriage and kids.

To which she replied that she was married for 21 years and has three kids.

The Charlie’s Angels actress noted, “Maybe this is your time, maybe you put yourself on the back burner for everyone else.”

Drew also shared a thoughtful quote from Barry Michels, who she called her “therapist” as well, saying, “Please turn your self-loathing into self-love.”

Therefore, the Blended actress believed that women often “put everybody first but then everything that went wrong seems to be our fault”.

“Why can’t we get over it quick. You stay in that stuck state and it seems so hard to rise above and out of it and get closer to the sun,” continued Drew.

The 50 First Dates actress further said, “You stay wallowing in the darkness.”

So, Drew added that it’s important to “give yourself some time”.

For the unversed, Drew also got divorced from Will Kopelman back in 2016 after four years of marriage. The former couple share two young daughters.