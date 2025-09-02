WhatsApp rolls out close friends’ status feature bringing more privacy to updates

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share exclusive status updates with a specific circle of friends.

The new feature which has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS will allow users to share their updates with a categorized list of contacts instead of their entire contact list.

The feature titled close friends' status update is in beta testing phase and is likely to be officially announced in coming weeks.

The new feature will let users make a private list of selected contacts within the application privacy settings.

Users can now post updates once the close friends status list is created. It will be visible to only those who are particularly added to the list.

These updates will be visually diverse and likely to be indicated with a unique color, and ultimately will disappear after 24 hours, keeping WhatsApp’s standard status lifecycle.

The recent feature is similar to Instagram's “Close Friends” story feature, and this feature is providing users more control over their content privacy.

At present WhatsApp allows users to share statuses with all or selected contacts. This new close friend's status option offers a more streamlined and deeper connection experience.

The official release date of the new feature is not confirmed yet and the feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version by continuously rolling out user driven updates.

Nonetheless, WhatsApp was previously working on a voice mail style feature that lets users send messages if their call is not being answered.

WhatsApp has been continuously working on new features to provide users a convenient way of using applications. This feature will be a successful addition to the App for better communication.