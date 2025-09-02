Elon Musk considers joining controversial UK podcast to discuss migration crisis

Elon Musk is considering appearing on a highly controversial UK-based "Podcast of the Lotus Eaters" sparking a fierce online debate.

The potential agenda of the episode featuring the 54-year-old of "The Podcast of the Lotus Eaters" would be related to Britain’s migration policies as Musk's recent tweets show his interest in the topic.

The speculation began when a team member of the podcast invited the CEO of Tesla to come on the show to discuss “continuing ra*e of Britain.”

Carl Benjamin, host of the podcast, describes its mission as discussing the social stigmas and analysing the root causes of how society is being poisoned.

Benjamin investigates social issues through the lens of history, philosophy, and economics.

The podcast is considered controversial because of its strongly polemical and right-wing commentary.

The former senior advisor to the President of the United States responded to the invitation with a query, asking his followers, “should i go on this podcast?”

The query generated massive engagement with people urging Musk to join the podcast.

Netizens argue that this opportunity will be beneficial in highlighting societal tensions and what they perceive as government failures in immigration management.

If Musk proceeds to appear on the podcast, the episode will significantly highlight the ongoing and heated debates surrounding immigration and governance in the UK, pushing the niche podcast into the global spotlight due to Elon’s massive outreach.