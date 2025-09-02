Halsey and beau Avan Jogia attend Venice film festival red carpet

Halsey and Avan Jogia appear together at Venice film festival

Halsey and Avan Jogia turned heads with back-to-back red carpet appearances at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, marking a rare public outing for the couple.

The Ego singer, 30, who uses she/they pronouns, attended the amfAR Gala on Sunday, Aug. 31, alongside her fiancé.

Halsey wore a striking black and white lace underlay gown with feather accents at the hips, paired with bold, multi-colored abstract eye makeup.

Jogia, 33, kept things classic in a black and white pinstriped suit, styled with an open white button-down shirt and layered gold chains for a relaxed yet polished look.

Source: Instagram/imnothalsey

The following night, the pair stepped out once again for the premiere of The Smashing Machine, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

For the occasion, Halsey embraced old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, wearing a semi-sheer yellow silk gown featuring lace details at the bodice and a halter neckline.

She accessorized with sparkling earrings, a bracelet, and a statement ring, letting her tattoos add an edge to the elegant look. Jogia complemented her style in a taupe pinstriped suit paired with a peach silk shirt and a single gold earring.

The festival appearances come nearly a year after the pair first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in September 2023.

Halsey later confirmed their engagement on Sept. 12, 2024, calling Jogia her “fiancé” in a post shared on X.

Their stylish outings in Venice not only celebrated their relationship but also highlighted the couple’s flair for effortlessly blending individuality with red carpet sophistication.