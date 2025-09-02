Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is, eyes longer-format legacy

Australia's Mitchell Starc catches a ball during a match against England in Bristol on September 29, 2024. — Reuters

Australia's white-ball pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has retired from Twenty20 internationals to focus on extending his career in test and one-day cricket.

The 35-year-old left-armer retires with 79 wickets from 65 T20Is, second on the all-time list for Australia behind spinner Adam Zampa.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," he said in a Cricket Australia statement on Tuesday.

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Starc was not included in Australia's T20I squad released on Tuesday for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Chair of national selectors George Bailey and Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg paid tribute to Starc.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," said Bailey.

"He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play test and ODI cricket for a long as possible."

Greenberg praised Starc for making "significant sacrifices" to play for his country.

"To allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first," he said.