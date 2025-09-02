‘Vertigo’ star Kim Novak attends Venice Film Festival after biopic concern

Kim Novak receives award after recent Sydney Sweeney biopic news

Kim Novak has received one of cinema’s most prestigious honours, accepting the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1.

The 92-year-old Hollywood icon made a rare appearance at the event, where acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro presented her with the award just days after the premiere of his Frankenstein.

Stepping onto the stage, Novak expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt message, sharing that she is “deeply touched” by the recognition.

“To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy,” she said.

Her presence in Venice marked her first major public appearance in a decade, after arriving at the festival on August 28.

The honour coincided with the premiere of her new documentary, Kim Novak’s Vertigo, which reflects on her life and career.

Speaking about the project, she described the timing as a “full circle moment.”

She explained, “It's incredible to feel appreciated and to receive this gift before the end of my life. I think I'm being honoured as much for being authentic as for my acting. It has sort of come full circle.”

While she celebrated her milestone, Novak also recently addressed her concerns about an upcoming biopic, Scandalous, starring Sydney Sweeney.

The film will explore her romance with singer Sammy Davis Jr. in the late 1950s, a relationship that drew criticism at the time due to societal issues in America.

Novak admitted she dislikes the title, saying, “I don't think the relationship was scandalous.”

She clarified that Davis was “somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”

Her worry, she added, is that the film could misrepresent their bond.

“I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons,” she said, stressing that their connection was deeper than simple attraction.

For Novak, this year’s Venice Film Festival has become both a celebration of her remarkable legacy and a reminder of the challenges she faced during her career.

Between her lifetime achievement award and the premiere of her documentary, the legendary actress is being honoured not only for her work on screen but also for her resilience and authenticity.