Snoop Dogg makes shocking move amid Disney movie remark backlash

Snoop Dogg’s future on The Voice looked uncertain after his comments about Disney’s Lightyear sparked outrage.

The rapper, who joined the singing competition as a coach, came under fire for remarks that many called homophobic.

On the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop said he felt “scared to go to the movies” when his grandson asked how two women in the animated film could have a baby.

The rapper's words set off alarm at NBC, with executives said to be furious. According to insiders, crisis meetings were held to decide what action should be taken.

The network reminded him that The Voice was built on family appeal, inclusivity and a neutral approach.

A source claimed that his comments created “the exact kind of conversation” the network wanted to avoid. However, some contestants and crew members were also said to have felt uncomfortable on set.

Production bosses made it clear that the show did not support his remarks, while discussions about his future continued.

Snoop later addressed the controversy, saying he never intended to offend and that his words had been taken out of context.

Despite this, insiders admitted that doubts remained about whether he was the right fit for the show.

His position was already under scrutiny for other reasons. Reports suggested he struggled to connect with contestants and yet to deliver a winning team.

Season 28 of The Voice was scheduled to premiere on September 22 with Snoop alongside Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Niall Horan.