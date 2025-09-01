Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of daughter after adoption

Inside Millie Bobby Brown's latest social media update

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have once again left a lasting impression on their fans as they embrace parenthood through adoption.

The power couple, who tied the knot back in May 2024, announced that they had finally welcomed their baby girl on August 21.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Millie wrote in the caption, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

While other details about the adoption remain under wraps, the Stranger Things star offered fans a glimpse into her perspective as a newly minted mom.

She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a shot of Jake walking toward a plane with the little one by his side.

Millie added baby-related symbols in the caption to offer an inside look into their life as new parents.

Her post quickly garnered attention, and fans rushed to the comments section to leave heartwarming messages for the newest addition to their family.

One fan commented, “Cutest parents ever.”

Another chimed in, “Jake on dad duty — we love to see it.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “You are so cute, Millie. You are the best mother forever.”

It’s worth noting that this is the first time Millie has shared a photo of their child. However, she has yet to reveal more details about the adoption.