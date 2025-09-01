How Prince William's leadership style has evolved after royal promotion

King Charles III passed on the Prince of Wales title to William after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022

Prince William’s approach to royal duties has transformed since taking on his new title, according to former UK cabinet minister Michael Gove.

In excerpts from Valentine Low’s book Power and the Palace serialised by The Times, Gove said the Prince of Wales has noticeably grown in “authority” and “confidence” since September 2022, when King Charles passed on the title a day after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Gove, who first worked with William — then the Duke of Cambridge — at a 2018 government conference on illegal wildlife trade, recalled the difference.

“When I met him for the illegal wildlife trade, he was charming and quite self-possessed. But it was more by way of, ‘What can I do to help?’” he explained. “As Prince of Wales it was more, ‘These are my plans.’ And while at certain points he deferred to members of his team, it was clear he was chairman of the board.”

The politician also praised the future king’s detailed knowledge during meetings on his homelessness project, saying, “I was impressed.”

Since becoming heir apparent, William has stepped into a more prominent constitutional role, representing the King at state events and broadening his focus from conservation and mental health to wider national and global issues.