Prince William orders team to stop Harry?

Prince William seems to be furious amid Harry, Meghan's deal

Prince Harry's lucrative deal with Netflix, which seems inevitable for the Sussexes' survival in the US, is seemingly exacerbating existing rifts with Prince William and King Charles, potentially minimising chance of reconciliation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be considering a Princess Diana documentary to add to their list of streaming projects. Harry has been warned that the move could further strain relations with the future king.

The Prince of Wales was reportedly left fuming upon learning of his brother's latest bold plans, according to sources.

“William’s livid and he’s already instructed his team to look into options on how to stop this madness,” a palace insider has claimed.

The documentary is reportedly one of a long list of potential programs the couple could produce with the platform, as part of their new ‘first look’ agreement.

William seems to be even more furious because he and Harry made a pact years ago that they would never try to make money off of their mother.

“The vow he and Harry made to not cash in on their mum’s memory was only a verbal agreement, but it still meant something to William,” insider told New Idea.

They continued: "He’s convinced this would have been Meghan’s idea. Her and Netflix selling the idea to his little brother, well, Harry had no chance. William’s disappointed he’s caved, but not surprised."

“Harry and especially Meghan will already have an idea on what kind of documentary they want to make, and it will probably do well for Netflix and with the US audience. But the big fear is it will be in the same ‘poor me’ mould as their Harry & Meghan documentary, with Harry either frowning or welling up over his childhood.”

The insider continues: “Meghan’s certainly the driving force behind this. She knows it could single-handedly save their filmmaking dreams.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express: “If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family, although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants.”

Richard also believes such a program wouldn’t sit well with Queen Camilla.

The expert said: “Especially now that Camilla, the woman [Diana] regarded as her rival, is now Queen Consort, also potentially has enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family. If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This [documentary], if it happens, could restart conflict.”