King Charles, Prince William row breaks out amid Balmoral break

King Charles was only beginning to mend ties with his estranged son Prince Harry when tensions began simmering between him and Prince William.

The royal family, who are currently on break for their annual Scottish holiday at Balmoral Castle, when they received blow after blow, mostly pointing towards one disgraced member.

New details about Prince Andrew’s sex scandal have been making headlines as his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir will be published in few weeks’ time. Before that, there was chatter about his involvement with Jeffery Epstein. Despite the efforts of the Buckingham Palace to rid itself from the slew of scandals, they cannot erase the impact.

Moreover, the Prince of Wales is growing frustrated by the fact that his father invited Andrew for the annual gathering, despite the marred reputation of his uncle. Apparently, a new row has broken out between Charles and William as they disagree on their approach for the Duke of York.

William is now even more charged about his plans for Andrew after the recent news cycle, according a friend of the future king. The Prince no longer trusts his father for a big decision.

“William always said, ‘Just cut Andrew off completely. It’s not appropriate to have an alleged sex offender breaking bread with the royal family’,” the friend told The Royalist. “Charles was so desperate to be seen as embodying the spirit of Christian forgiveness that he let Andrew back in.”

“William was right about Andrew, and he is right about Harry,” the source added. “Charles is weak. William is anything but weak.”

It is understood that these conversations would have been brought up during their stay in the Aberdeenshire retreat, where Charles and Camilla are staying with the Waleses. The lodge is close to Balmoral.

Although, the friend noted that despite his grievances, William “respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions”.